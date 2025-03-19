8th Elite Women's National Boxing C'ship: Lovlina forced to skip Nationals?

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh on Wednesday alleged that Hemanta Kalita was pressurising the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and other Assamese boxers with the intent of keeping them from competing at the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship, scheduled to take place from March 20th to 27th in Greater Noida.

Addressing the media, Singh said the Tokyo Olympics medalist is keen to participate in the nationals, but the boxers from Assam were being asked to withdraw by Kalita, who holds the post of secretary at Assam state body.

“Assam is discouraging players from participating in the women's Nationals. Lovlina has recorded a video of support. But officers have received a call that she has been asked by Hemanta Kalita not to participate. Because she owes a lot to Assam boxing, she is reconsidering her participation," Singh said.

Kalita along with treasurer Digvijay Singh were suspended with immediate effect after the duo were found guilty of ‘financial irregularities’.

The decision was reached after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) filed a complaint with the BFI president for alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds.

Kalita was among the four candidates for the president's post in the BFI polls scheduled for March 28 but his nomination was rejected on the grounds that he needs to undergo a cooling off period after serving two terms, in different roles, in the body.

Hon’ble Justice (Retd.) Sudhir Kumar Jain, former judge of the Delhi High Court, was appointed to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

“Justice Jain has concluded his investigation and submitted his report, which has found both of you guilty of serious charges of financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds. The findings of the report establish a clear breach of fiduciary duties and responsibilities expected from individuals holding key positions within the Federation,” a letter addressed to Kalita and Singh stated.

Incidentally, two days ago, Ajay and Hemanta had clashed over Women’s National Boxing Championship dates. A few hours after the federation secretary issued a notification stating that the tournament had been rescheduled, Ajay asserted that the upcoming Nationals will proceed as scheduled.