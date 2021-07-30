Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assures India an Olympic medal: Reactions outpoured on social media

Lovlina Borgohain registered a 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin in the quarterfinal bout of the Women's Welterweight category and assured India of its second medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The 23-year-old from Assam will become only the second Indian woman boxer to clinch an Olympic medal when she gets on the podium in the coming days.

As per the rules, the sport of boxing does not have a bronze medal playoff at the Olympics, and all the pugilists who reach the semifinals are assured of a medal.

As soon as Lovlina qualified for the semifinal and assured India of their second medal in Tokyo, the Indian social media exploded in appreciation of the youngster.

Here, are some of the best reactions:

BFI congratulates Lovlina

CREATES HISTORY 🤩@LovlinaBorgohai puts up a brilliant performance and secures 1st medal for 🇮🇳 from boxing in 69 kg at @Tokyo2020 She beat Chinese Taipei's Chen NC 4-1 in QF to reach semis 🥳#RingKeBaazigar#boxing#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/28cpzoUxZY — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 30, 2021

Viren Rasquinha certainly enjoyed the moment



Yes, it's the Northeastern Women standing up!



And the cricket fans are happy as well!



Lovlina Borgohain has sealed a medal for #TeamIndia in #Tokyo2020 - a memorable moment in #Boxing. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 30, 2021

We feel for you!



Finally, a medal for India after Mirabai. All my heart, for this proud young lady from Assam.



And I let go of the opportunity of interviewing Lovlina Borgohain before she went off to CWG 2018... stupid, noob me. 🥲#Olympics #TokyoOlympics — Sagnik Kundu (@whynotsagnik) July 30, 2021

Heena Sidhu knows what it means



Medal confirmed for Lovlina!!!! Great show!!! Amazing amazing amazing — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 30, 2021

Okay, I see you Social Media Team!



#Tokyo2020 | Lovlina Borgohain wins India's second medal in boxing.



Indians right now:pic.twitter.com/tgeNNXoOZa — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021

What's life without a bit of humor?

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg🥊) marching on ! In to the semifinals, with a bronze assured .🤞🥉 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/eNxPEiBtl1 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) July 30, 2021



