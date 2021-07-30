Top
Boxing

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assures India an Olympic medal: Reactions outpoured on social media

Lovlina Borgohain registered a 4-1 win over Chen Nien-Chin in the quarterfinal to assure India of its second medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lovelina Borgohain

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-07-30T09:40:09+05:30

Lovlina Borgohain registered a 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin in the quarterfinal bout of the Women's Welterweight category and assured India of its second medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old from Assam will become only the second Indian woman boxer to clinch an Olympic medal when she gets on the podium in the coming days.

As per the rules, the sport of boxing does not have a bronze medal playoff at the Olympics, and all the pugilists who reach the semifinals are assured of a medal.

As soon as Lovlina qualified for the semifinal and assured India of their second medal in Tokyo, the Indian social media exploded in appreciation of the youngster.

Here, are some of the best reactions:

BFI congratulates Lovlina

Viren Rasquinha certainly enjoyed the moment

Yes, it's the Northeastern Women standing up!

And the cricket fans are happy as well!

We feel for you!

Heena Sidhu knows what it means

Okay, I see you Social Media Team!

What's life without a bit of humor?


Tokyo Olympics Boxing Lovlina Borgohain 
