Boxing
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assures India an Olympic medal: Reactions outpoured on social media
Lovlina Borgohain registered a 4-1 win over Chen Nien-Chin in the quarterfinal to assure India of its second medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Lovlina Borgohain registered a 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin in the quarterfinal bout of the Women's Welterweight category and assured India of its second medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The 23-year-old from Assam will become only the second Indian woman boxer to clinch an Olympic medal when she gets on the podium in the coming days.
As per the rules, the sport of boxing does not have a bronze medal playoff at the Olympics, and all the pugilists who reach the semifinals are assured of a medal.
As soon as Lovlina qualified for the semifinal and assured India of their second medal in Tokyo, the Indian social media exploded in appreciation of the youngster.
Here, are some of the best reactions:
