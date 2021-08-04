Social media erupts with reactions on Lovlina Borgohain's bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Twitter floods as Lovlina Borgohain, becomes the second Indian boxer to win the bronze medal in women's boxing at the Olympics. She was beaten by B. Surmenali of Turkey 5-0 in the semi-final bout to end her campaign with an Olympics bronze medal. 1.3 billion fans watched the 23-year old young Lovlina boxing her way to clinch the medal. Lovlina has scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics and this historic win is received with open arms by all the Indians. She adds to India's medal tally with the third Olympic medal in Tokyo.

.#LovlinaBorgohain faced backlash from society for being a female boxer, tested positive for COVID-19 last year, and missed a training trip to Italy. She kept punching against all odds to win a #Bronze today at #Tokyo2020. @LovlinaBorgohai stands as an inspiration for many. pic.twitter.com/QWrGnGZRmQ — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) August 4, 2021

Bagging the bronze medal for India

Fought with full force

BRONZE IT IS FOR LOVLINA 🥉#LovlinaBorgohain goes down fighting to top-seed #BusenazSürmeneli in the semifinals of the Women's Welterweight category.#Tokyo2020 | #Boxing — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2021

Lovlina makes India proud

Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai

Winning & loosing are part and parcels of life!

What you have achieved is nothing less than greatness in your #Olympics debut and you've proven that transformation of change is possible.#LovlinaBorgohain #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/nX4SEYLYee — Oné Guñ (@One_potatoo) August 4, 2021





23-year old scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics



