Boxing
Social media erupts with reactions on Lovlina Borgohain's bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics
The Assamese female boxer, Lovlina Borgohain wins the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Twitter floods as Lovlina Borgohain, becomes the second Indian boxer to win the bronze medal in women's boxing at the Olympics. She was beaten by B. Surmenali of Turkey 5-0 in the semi-final bout to end her campaign with an Olympics bronze medal. 1.3 billion fans watched the 23-year old young Lovlina boxing her way to clinch the medal. Lovlina has scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics and this historic win is received with open arms by all the Indians. She adds to India's medal tally with the third Olympic medal in Tokyo.
Bagging the bronze medal for India
Fought with full force
Lovlina makes India proud
23-year old scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics
