Boxing World C'ships: Lovlina Borgohain wins gold

New Delhi: The chants of 'Vande Matram' rung around the corners of Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium as Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain defeated Anne Caitlin Parker of Australia to win her first-ever gold medal at Boxing World Championships.

The boxer from Assam broke her bronze medal jinx on the World stage as she finally secured the top prize after winning bronze medals at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the marquee event.

Facing Anne Caitlin Parker in the finals of the 75 kg category, Lovlina battled a tough bout against her opponent to win her third medal at Boxing World Championships.

🥉2018 World C'ships

🥉2019 World C'ships

🥉Tokyo Olympics

🥇2023 World C'ships



Lovlina Borgohain makes it 4-in-4 for India by beating two-time CWG medallist Caitlin Parker of 🇦🇺 and clinching that elusive GOLD.



What a day for Indian boxing!🎉#Boxing 🥊| @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/Yl5M6uxZhK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 26, 2023

The first round was a tightly contested round as both the boxers started with some clinching and grappling but soon they found their foot. Lovlina landed some punches which were returned by the Australian boxer. With some jabs in the last minutes, Lovlina won the first round 3:2.

Parker came hard in the second round and completely outplayed Lovlina with her fierce punches and gleeful front foot. As evident Lovlina lost the second round 1:4.

Both the boxers came with intent in the final round and went head on the head for the coveted title. While Lovlina trusted her defense to counterattack, the Australian boxers decided to be aggressive and punched relentlessly.

The bout was so close that it went into the bout review and that is where the crowd erupted as Lovlina won the bout 5:2 to become the world champion much to the shock of the Australian contingent.

With Lovlina winning the fourth gold, India finished the 2023 Boxing World Championships with four gold medals and finished on the top of the medal table.