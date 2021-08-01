Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Lovlina Borgohain's village gets a road only after she wins an Olympic medal
It took an assured Olympic medal by Lovlina Borgohain for her village of Baromukhia in Assam's Golaghat district to get a motorable road.
It took an assured Olympic medal for the village of Baromukhia in Assam's Golaghat district to get a motorable road. Thanks to boxer Lovlina Borgohain, her native villagers finally see a road being constructed in their locality.
As per a Times of India report, the state government are working overtime to make a 3.5-km dilapidated, muddy road motorable in time for Lovlina to return with an Olympic medal from Tokyo.
The road leading to Lovlina's home in Baromukhia usually turns muddy when it rains. There are over 2,000 other inter-connected roads that are not gravelled in the area.
In 2016, an effort was made to build a road in the area by then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, but only 100m of the road could be constructed. The road also houses the home of Havildar Padam Bahadur Shrestha of 3/9 Gorkha Rifles, who was killed in 2019 when Pakistan opened unprovoked firing along the LoC in J&K's Kupwara.
Villagers in Baromukhia complained that owing to the muddy road, many got delayed sending patients to the hospital. As reported by the New Indian Express, Lovlina's village is also devoid of piped water supply, and it entirely runs on water from tubewells and nearby ponds.
Apart from a small primary healthcare facility, there is no hospital in her village as people have to travel for about 45 kilometres to treat a seriously ill patient.
The villagers now await their pride Lovlina Borgohain to bring a medal home, hopefully, a gold, which could uplift their condition from all the apathy faced so far.
