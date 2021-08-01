Lovlina Borgohain's village gets a road only after she wins an Olympic medal

It took an assured Olympic medal for the village of Baromukhia in Assam's Golaghat district to get a motorable road. Thanks to boxer Lovlina Borgohain, her native villagers finally see a road being constructed in their locality.



The road leading to Lovlina's home in Baromukhia usually turns muddy when it rains. There are over 2,000 other inter-connected roads that are not gravelled in the area.

Road After Medal #LovlinaBorgohain village get metalled road. Long pending road work started only after she assured medal in Tokyo. This is a reason why we lack in sports. Attention comes only after the medal, largely authorities fail to strengthen system at grassroots level... pic.twitter.com/2HoIjEwSSX

In 2016, an effort was made to build a road in the area by then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, but only 100m of the road could be constructed. The road also houses the home of Havildar Padam Bahadur Shrestha of 3/9 Gorkha Rifles, who was killed in 2019 when Pakistan opened unprovoked firing along the LoC in J&K's Kupwara.



Villagers in Baromukhia complained that owing to the muddy road, many got delayed sending patients to the hospital. As reported by the New Indian Express, Lovlina's village is also devoid of piped water supply, and it entirely runs on water from tubewells and nearby ponds.



Apart from a small primary healthcare facility, there is no hospital in her village as people have to travel for about 45 kilometres to treat a seriously ill patient.



The villagers now await their pride Lovlina Borgohain to bring a medal home, hopefully, a gold, which could uplift their condition from all the apathy faced so far.



