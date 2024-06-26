Lovlina Borgohain likely to be the sole-seeded Indian boxer in Paris Olympics

The Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU), in charge of the boxing events at the forthcoming Olympics, has confirmed a seeding system for the Games.

This system aims to separate the highest-ranked boxers across various weight categories, ensuring a more balanced competition structure. However, the seeding process might leave some Indian boxing fans vexed.

The PBU, following extensive discussions with stakeholders, has finalised a seeding procedure to ensure fair competition among the highest-ranking boxers.

An ad-hoc working group comprising representatives from all five continents was formed to establish the seeding procedure.

One of the key principles is that seeding allocations will consider only continental qualifiers, as these were the initial opportunities for National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to qualify their boxers.

Since these guidelines prioritised continental qualifiers, world champion Nikhat Zareen and World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev will enter the Games unseeded.

Lovlina Borgohain, however, is expected to be among the seeded boxers.

Seeding system

A total of eight boxers will be seeded per weight category to maintain consistency, regardless of the number of competitors in each category. All continental champions, totalling five, will receive seeding. Additionally, second-place finishers from the European, Asian, and American continental events will also be seeded.

The seeding process involves dividing the seeded boxers into three groups, with final positions drawn within each group.

For each of the 13 Olympic weight categories, the process will be carried out independently.

Seeds 1 to 4 will be randomly allocated to the champions of the Asian Games, European Games, and Pan-American Games, while the remaining position in this group and seed position 5 will be given to champions of the African Qualifying Tournament and the Pacific Games.

Seeds 6 to 8 will be allocated to the second-place finishers from the Asian Games, European Games, and Pan-American Games.

To ensure transparency, the draws for the final seeding positions will be conducted by Omega in advance of the Olympic Games. NOCs with participating boxers will be invited to follow the draw online.

In cases where reallocation of quota places and seed replacements are necessary, the next ranked boxer from the respective continental tournament will receive the seed. Ties in final rankings will be resolved through a draw.

The seeding system aims to provide a fair competitive environment, although it means that accomplished Indian boxers like Zareen and Dev will face tougher paths without the advantage of seeding.

However, the hope remains that all six Indian boxers will deliver strong performances, regardless of seeding, and bring home glory from Paris.