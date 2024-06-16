Czech Grand Prix 2024: Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver

India's Olympic medal-winning boxer, Lovlina Borgohain, Saturday settled for a silver medal at the Czech Grand Prix 2024 in Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic, after she suffered a second straight defeat.

Lovlina suffered a close defeat to Li Qian of China in her final group-stage bout. She finished second in the women's 75kg category with one win out of the three matches in the round-robin format.

Lovlina defeated Chantelle Reid of Great Britain in her first outing but lost to Cindy Ngamba of the refugee team in her second bout.

Despite the two losses in the four-player event, Lovlina says the experience of this event will come in handy in the run-up to the Paris Olympics.

"It was a good experience for me and I also won a silver medal at this tournament was which very important for the preparation for the Paris Olympics. The boxers were quite good here and also my teams supported me at the event," said Lovlina.

All four boxers - Lovlina, Ngamba, Reid and Qian - have qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Lovlina Borgohain lost her final bout against rival Li Qian of 🇨🇳 at the Ústí nad Labem Grand Prix 2024.

This concludes her final practice tournament before the Olympics.Hopefully she does well at the biggest stage. Best wishes.#Boxing https://t.co/fAlZycHPWA pic.twitter.com/u0Gh19ZKI5 — Rambo (@monster_zero123) June 15, 2024

Lovlina is one of the six boxers from India to have qualified for the Paris Olympics. At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she won a bronze medal in the 69kg category.



At the Paris Olympics, competing in a new weight category (75kg), Lovlina could be a medal contender if she found her best rhythm. This was her last international outing before the Paris Olympics.