Paris Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain seeded eighth in 75kg category

Star Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been seeded eighth in the women's 75kg category for the forthcoming Paris Olympics.

According to the seeding and draw format announced by the Paris Boxing Unit (PBU), in charge of organising the boxing event, she is likely to face Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Li Qian of China, the top seed, in the quarter-finals.

This potential matchup follows their recent encounter at the 2023 Asian Games, where Borgohain lost to Li in the final.

The Olympic boxing tournament in Paris 2024 will implement a seeding system to ensure top-qualified boxers are separated in each weight category.

This system is designed to enhance competition by preventing early matchups between the best boxers.

In each weight category, eight boxers will be seeded, maintaining consistency regardless of the total number of competitors.

Seeding will prioritize continental champions, with a total of five receiving seeds. Additionally, second-place finishers from the European, Asian, and American continental events will also be seeded.

Nikhat, Nishant unseeded

Despite their achievements, world champion Nikhat Zareen and World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev will enter the Games unseeded. This is because the guidelines prioritize continental qualifiers over the results of the World Championship.

While Borgohain may face a tough test early on, the format offers a chance for her to gain valuable experience and momentum before potentially facing Li Qian again later in the competition.