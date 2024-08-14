'Don't know what I missed against Li Qian': Lovlina Borgohain after Olympics debacle

Guwahati: Ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain has struggled to come to terms with her medal-less campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024.



After making a flying start to her campaign with a 5-0 win over Sunniva Hofstad of Denmark in the women's 75kg category, Lovlina, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in the 69kg category, was just a bout away from putting herself in a medal contention.

But up against mighty Li Qian of China, a three-time Olympic medallist, Lovlina's defence fell off in the quarterfinals. The Assamese boxer suffered a 1-4 defeat and exited the Olympics.

“With all the experience of my Tokyo Olympics and all the competitions that I had participated in in my life, I had taken part in the Paris Olympics. I was fully focused on winning a medal for my country. I gave 100 per cent. But, I still cannot understand what happened. Even now, when I look back, I don't know what I missed in that fight against Li Qian," Lovlina told The Bridge on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organised by the Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) here.

“I was the eighth seed, so I had to face the number one boxer in the quarter-finals. However, my mentality was that whoever came in front of me, I had to fight and win. I was positive and ready to face anyone. Li Quan won the gold medal in this category (in the Tokyo Olympics). I believed that if I could have beaten her, I could have been the champion. I had beaten the silver medalist from Panama before. But this time, I could not make it," added Lovlina.

Lovlina, meanwhile, cited injury before the Olympics as one of the reasons that affected his preparations.

"Because of an injury, I missed some competitions. We cannot talk about the injuries at that time. I recovered from injury 45 to 60 days before the Olympics. That’s the reason I missed too many competitions," she said.

'Not stepping away from boxing'

The 26-year-old, meanwhile, expressed her gratitude to people for being kind to her despite an early exit.

“I went to Paris with a billion hopes on my shoulders. But unfortunately, I couldn’t come back with a medal. I feel lucky that I received so much love afterwards. I didn't see any negative comments. I got support from the government and the association, which I feel fortunate about. Everyone was giving positive feedback and trying to encourage me. That's the ultimate win for me, I feel lucky,” said Lovlina, a World Championships gold medallist.

The future of boxing at the Olympics remains uncertain due to the dogfight between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the banned International Boxing Association (IBA).



Lovlina, however, said if boxing is included in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 she will give her best to better the colour of her medal.

“It's not confirmed whether boxing will be included in the next Olympics. If it happens, I will do my best to fulfill my dream, which was not completed in this Olympics, and I will try to do something for my country," said Lovlina.

"Right now, there is no schedule, but there may be a World Championship next. I will prepare for that, and I will not be stepping away from boxing. After Tokyo, I lost in the Commonwealth and World Championships, but then I worked hard, and my performance improved. This time, I will work hard again," vowed the boxer.

'Need more coaches to train young children'

She also expects more Indian boxers to qualify for the Olympics, raising India's chances of winning medals from boxing in the Olympics.

"I want to thank everyone for all the love and support. I hope that in the next Olympics, 10 to 15 Lovlinas come forward, so if one loses, another can win a medal for the country," she remarked.

Lovlina also raised her voice for support to young boxers from Assam.

"Many children come to learn boxing. In the city, there are two to three options, but in the villages, and also in my village, there is no such place to learn. Even if the boxing centres are made, there are no coaches to teach, how can young athletes learn? I think that is a big issue. We need to increase the number of coaches who can teach the children," said Lovlina.

She also said sports are a big medium to find jobs.

“Those who come into sports, I believe 90 per cent of them get a job. The situation has improved compared to the past, and there are more opportunities in sports. There are platforms, support from the authority, and some issues that can be easily solved,” the pugilist signed off.