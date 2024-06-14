Lovlina Borgohain loses to refugee boxer Cindy Ngamba at Czech Grand Prix

Paris Olympics-bound Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain suffered a shock defeat to Cindy Ngamba of the Refugee Boxing Team at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic late Thursday evening.



The event is taking place under the aegis of World Boxing, a rival body challenging the existence of the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The 26-year-old Borgohain, a 75kg boxer who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, lost 0-5 to Ngamba in a unanimous decision in her second bout. Ngamba also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, as the competition in the female weight categories is being held in a round-robin format, the defeat does not mean the end of the campaign for the Indian boxer.

Borgohain - the lone Indian boxer competing in the event - will face off against formidable Li Qian of China in her next bout.

Qian is a two-time Olympic medallist and won three World Championships. The Chinese boxer had earlier defeated Borgohain in the gold medal bout of the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.

In the women's 75kg category, a total of four boxers - Borgohain, Ngamba, Qian and Chantal Reid - have taken part.

In her opening bout, Borgohain defeated Reid through a split decision on Thursday.

Borgohain from Assam is among the Indian boxers who qualified for the Paris Olympics.