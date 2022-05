Lovlina Borgohain lost in the round of 16 to Cindy Ngamba (1-4) at the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championship.

Lovlina Borgohain's campaign at the #IBAWWCHS2022 comes to an end as she loses to Cindy Ngamba (1-4) in the round-of-16.



This was the Tokyo bronze medalist's first competition since the Games.#boxing #IBAWWC2022 pic.twitter.com/V9n2vWqaqC — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) May 13, 2022

Her opponent beat her in the light-middleweight quarter-final and is now just one win away from securing a medal.