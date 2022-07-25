I am being harassed: Lovlina Borgohain

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain said in a Twitter post on Monday that she is facing mental harassment due to the treatment being meted out to her coaches with mere days to go for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Lovlina said her coach Sandhya Gurung has not been allowed to enter the CWG village and her second coach has been sent back to India. With eight days to go for the Games, she said her training routine has come to an abrupt stop.

"Every time my coaches who helped me win a medal at the Olympics have been removed from my training process and competition...my coach Sandhya Gurung ji is out of the Commonwealth Village as she is not allowed entry and my training has been brought to a halt eight days before the Games. My other coach has been sent back to India, despite me requesting multiple times," her post said.

"I don't understand how I am supposed to focus on my game. This situation ruined my performance during the last world championships also. I don't want this politics to ruin my Commonwealth Games too. I hope I can break through this politics and win a medal for my country," it said.

