Lovlina Borgohain breaks down on camera over 'miscalculated' reports on her divorce

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has reportedly filed for a divorce petition in a family court in Guwahati against her husband, Nabanit Goswami of Jorhat, whom she married in 2018 after a long time relationship.

While the reason for the divorce is not yet known, the Assam pugilist posted a video on her Facebook page. In the video, Lovlina could be seen breaking down in tears because she feels her divorce story was published in the media in a 'miscalculated' way.









The 24-year-old clarified that she and her partner had signed a legal agreement for assuring allegiance towards each other as they both stayed away due to their profession. Lovlina said they never shared a husband-wife relationship but mostly talked to each other over phone calls as she stayed in Delhi for her training. She added that they fell out of love due to her stress of the game at the time of the Olympics and COVID-19 and her partner's profession and lost contact. However, she pointed out that due to the negligence of media and court officials, the story got published in a severe 'miscalculated way', which had created misunderstandings between both of their families. Lovlina broke down in tears urging people to not stretch the matter more than it already has and requesting to respect her privacy. She said this could affect her performances in the coming days.

Just last week, Lovlina along with reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, Nitu and Jaismine booked their spots in the Indian boxing contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.









