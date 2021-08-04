In Pictures: Lovlina's historic medal winning moment at Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain confirmed India's third medal at Tokyo Olympics, as the boxer claimed a bronze medal on Wednesday, despite going down to the Turkish boxer, Busenaz Surmeneli. Lovelina, two-time World Championships bronze medalist became only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.

From getting her biggest break in 2018, when she was selected to compete at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, to winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, she has certainly come a long way in the span of just a few years

Lovlina Borgohain's journey at Tokyo Olympics has been nothing short of extraordinary, as she is the sole member out of the strong Indian boxing contingent to come back home with a medal. We look at Lovlina Borgohain's journey at Tokyo Olympics in pictures:

Round of 16: A close victory over Nadine Apetz

Lovlina Borgohain in her first round bout (Source: Outlook India)

Lovlina Borgohain kickstarted her journey to a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, with a close win over the German, Nadine Apetz. The Indian won the bout via a split decision (3-2), as she was aggressive in her approach, and landed her punches in the opening two rounds.

Two judges awarded all of the three rounds in favor of Lovlina, while one judge awarded all three rounds in favor of the German.

Quarterfinals: A brilliant tactical approach assures a medal for Lovlina

Lovlina Borgohain in her quarterfinal bout (Source: Sportskeeda)

Lovlina Borgohain was up against Chin-Nien Chen in the quarterfinals, who had claimed the gold medal at the 2018 World Championships. However, Lovlina secured a comfortable victory over the Taipei boxer, as she played out a tactically sound affair.

She caught the judges attention by landing brilliant punches in the opening two rounds, and won the bout by a split decision of 4-1.



Semifinal: Humbled by the Turkish boxer, but Lovlina secures India's third medal at Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain in her semifinal bout (Source: Tokyo Olympics)

Busenaz Surmeneli, world number one in the Women's Welterweight category was the certain favorite to win the semifinal bout, and go on to win the gold medal. The Turkish boxer humbled Lovlina Borgohain who had no answers to the world number one's onslaught. All judges voted in favor of Surmeneli, who was all over the Indian in the last two rounds.

She got a measure of Lovlina in the first round, where the Indian was cautioned by the referee on several occasions. Lovlina was handed a penalty point for repeated breaches. The world number one won the bout via an unanimous decision to move into the finals.