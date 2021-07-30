Lovlina Borgohain — Assam's only Olympic medallist battled COVID and helped in relief work

It took five days of gloom and disappointments since Mirabai Chanu's silver medal for India to drive its second medal home. When India's promising shooters failed to convert their success, boxer Lovlina Borgohain assures a medal for India, defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen to reach women's welterweight semifinals in 69kg.



Hailing from Assam's Sarupathar constituency in the Golaghat district, Lovlina started her journey through kick-boxing and later switched to boxing. Weeks before her victory, today, her village natives and junior boxers initiated wall painting drives in various places in the Golaghat district to support and encourage Lovlina.

The first-ever woman athlete to represent Assam in the Olympics, Lovlina punched hard on her way to win this medal that too against her arch-nemesis in a thumping victory of 4-1. She becomes the second woman boxer after Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal for India.

LOVLINA IS GETTING A MEDAL!!! 🇮🇳 #LovlinaBorgohain beats Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in her quarterfinal bout to secure herself a medal! #Tokyo2020 | #Boxing pic.twitter.com/F4va9EMWMz

Lovlina finally rose up to her expectations and delivered her promise. In October 2020, the two-time world championship medal-winning boxer had tested positive for coronavirus hours before she was about to board a flight to Italy along with the Indian contingent for a training-cum-competition trip. But before that Lovlina, showed all her might to support Assam during its covid-relief work.



When COVID severely hit India and a lockdown was imposed in the country, Lovlina herself made 250 packets of fruits, vegetables, and dry ration for distribution to the needy people in her village Barpathar in Assam's Golaghat district.



For the 23-year-old, it all started while drawing inspiration from the legend Muhammad Ali.



One day her father brought some sweets, which were wrapped by a newspaper page. She took the newspaper and started reading, and she came to know about Muhammad Ali, and she developed her interest in boxing from there.



Lovlina started training for boxing in 2012 under coach Padum Boro. She was taken under Boro's wings after an impressive boxing trial held at her high school Barpathar Girls High School, by the Sports Authority of India. 2018 led to the biggest breakthrough of her career when she won the bronze medal at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships. She repeated her feat again in 2019 and was conferred the Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind.





















