Assam Assembly to be adjourned to watch Lovlina Borgohain's semifinal bout

With Assam girl Lovlina Borgohain all set to fight in the boxing semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics, the proceedings of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be adjourned for around 30 minutes so that all the members of the House, as well as the Assembly staff, can watch the bout live on television.



It's a historic moment and they don't want to miss it.

Lovlina is scheduled to fight against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the 69kg category of women's boxing semifinals at 11 am in Tokyo.

Assembly officials said Deputy Speaker Numal Momin had requested Speaker Biswajit Daimary to allow the legislators and Assembly staff to watch their favourite boxer live as a mark of support in her quest for a historic gold.

#Breaking: #Assam Legislative Assembly to adjourn proceedings for 30-minutes during Lovlina Borgohain's Semi-Final Match at the Tokyo Olympics.#LovlinaBorgohain #Olympics — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) August 3, 2021

Assembly Speaker Daimary has given his consent to the request made by the members. "Therefore, the House will be adjourned just before 11 am for around 30 minutes to allow everybody to watch the match. Once the bout is over, the proceedings of the Assembly will resume," an Assembly official said.



Meanwhile, Daimary and other members of the Assembly wished Lovlina for the semifinals and expressed their confidence about her victory.

With her reaching the semis, Lovlina has confirmed a medal in the Olympics. Thus, she will be the first athlete from Assam to win an Olympic medal. She is also the first female athlete from the State to participate in the Olympics.



