10 things to know about Lovlina Borgohain, India's Olympic medallist in Tokyo

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured a medal for India today at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after she had defeated Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen 4-1 to enter the semifinals. She will fight against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout. It is only after this medal, the colour of her medal will be decided.



Here are 10 things to know about the pugilist who has brought pride to the nation:



Where does Lovlina Borgohain hail from?

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain hails from the Sarupathar constituency in the Golaghat district of Assam.



How old is Lovlina Borgohain?



Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is 23 years old



When did Lovlina Borgohain pick up boxing?

Lovlina Borgohain picked up boxing at the age of 12 under coach Padum Boro.



What are Lovlina Borgohain's biggest achievements?

Lovlina Borgohain today assured a medal for herself at Olympics. Besides, she has won the bronze medal twice at World Boxing Chmapionships



What other sports did Lovlina Borgohain play?

Lovlina Borgohain would take part in Muay Thai, a form of kickboxing with her two sisters. Later she switched to boxing.



What inspired Lovlina Borgohain to take up boxing?

A newspaper cutting of boxing legend Muhammad Ali inspired Lovlina to take up the sport.



How did Lovlina Borgohain qualify for Tokyo Olympics?

In 2020, Lovlina made her place in the Tokyo Olympics after winning a bronze medal in the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic qualifiers.



What is Lovlina Borgohain's family background?



Lovlina Borgohain's father works in a tea garden near Baromukhia in Assam. Her mother is a homemaker.



In which category, Lovlina Borgohain fights?

Lovlina fights in the 69KG welterweight category.



What is the medal colour of Lovlina at the Tokyo Olympics?

Lovlina's medal colour will be decided after her semifinal bout.

















