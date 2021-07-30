Watch: Lovlina Borgohain's village in Assam celebrates as the boxer confirms Olympic medal

It was a memorable day for the people residing in Sarupathar, Golaghat district, Assam, as one of their own made the country beam with joy and pride, as she won India's second medal in the grandest stage of them all. Lovlina Borgohain scripted history by being the first Assamese and third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal.

Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen in the welterweight category via a 4:1 split decision. Being the second Indian female boxer to win a medal, the colour of which is yet to be determined is an immense source of joy and accomplishment for her country and her support system back in her hometown. The audience back at home was ecstatic and raucous with every blow she landed while being assured of her victory even before the results were announced.

#WATCH | Assam: Villagers and neighbours of boxer Lovlina Borgohain in Sarupathar, Golaghat were seen celebrating her victory in the Boxing, Women's Welterweight (64-69kg), Quarterfinal 2 in #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/56WuNdp841 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

The moment the results were announced, people took to the streets to celebrate their hometown hero's historic achievement as they sang, danced and beat the dhol. Some of them even recorded the jubilant celebrations on their phones.

#Barpathar - @LovlinaBorgohai remote village in Assam's Golaghat ; erupts in celebration - bronze is assured ; go for Gold is top on wishlist. pic.twitter.com/lQ8DftZsWE — Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) July 30, 2021

The boxer spoke to her family before her match to get their blessings. "We are very happy for her and are proud of her. We thank the people of Assam for their support. She will win the semi-finals and the finals. I am told she dominated the game, though I could not see the match. We are now hoping for the best," said her father, Tiken Borgohain, reports NDTV.

