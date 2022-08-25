Kickboxer Yora Tade passes away after suffering injuries during a bout

Kickboxer Yora Tade from Arunachal passed away after suffering a severe brain injury during a match at the Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship.

The 23-year-old Arunachal kickboxing champion underwent surgery on Monday night after being taken to a hospital in Chennai on August 21 after losing consciousness during the fight.



Following the completion of all essential formalities, including the postmortem, Tade's body will be returned to Itanagar.



The chief minister of Arunachal has asked the state's sports secretary to work with the Tamil Nadu government, the union's ministry of sports & young affairs, and the civil aviation ministry to bring the body back.



The Kickboxing Association of Arunachal (KAA), the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), and the state's athletic community all expressed shock and grief over Tade's untimely passing.

Jolted to learn that our bright Kickboxer Yora Tade left for his heavenly abode. Too early to leave us, dear Tade! No words to express my grief. You will ever be in our hearts. Condolences to bereaved family, friends & admirers. May your journey to ultimate abode be peaceful! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d1wgHDoGAp — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 23, 2022

Several eminent personalities such as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu and the Sports Minister expressed their grief and offered their condolences.

