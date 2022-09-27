Jaismine Lamboriya becomes first Indian female boxer to join Army

Jaismine Lamboriya created history by becoming the first-ever female boxer to join the Indian Army after her recent bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Indian Army is known to be home to multiple champion boxers such as Amit Panghal, Md. Hussamuddin and Manish Kaushik but it never had a female boxing team. With Jaismine joining the Indian army, it is a clear indication that Army is preparing to field female boxers in national competitions.

Fresh from winning a Commonwealth Games 🥉 medal in the women's 60kg category in Birmingham, Haryana's Jasmine Lamboria has now become the first-ever female boxer to join the Indian Army! 👏🇮🇳#Boxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/H3yyZ4LDJL — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 27, 2022

Jaismine is taking big strides on the boxing landscape with a credible performance at the World Boxing Championships and then a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.



With the recent success of Indian female boxers at the international level, the Indian Army is directly recruiting female boxers to their contingent. Other boxers such as CWG gold medallist Nitu might be the next in order to join Army.

Talking to The Bridge, her coach and uncle Sandeep said, "We are all happy and ecstatic with this news. This is a big honour that Jaismine will be joining the Indian Army. The fact that she is the first-ever female boxer to do so, our happiness and pride are magnified now. We wish that she keeps progressing like this and focus is on the Olympics."



Coming from the hub of boxing Bhiwani, Jaismine took up boxing by looking at her uncles Sandeep and Parvinder who are former national champions and have represented India at the international level.