'I was consuming one roti and liquid diet': Jaismine after securing Paris quota in 57kg

Boxer Jaismine Lamboria has recently qualified for the forthcoming Paris Olympics in the 57kg category to regain a lost quota place for India.



Jaismine from Haryana is predominantly a 60kg boxer but adapted to the new division (57kg) by cutting down three kilograms and clinched a quota place for India at the second Boxing Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok.

Despite she had to switch to uncharted territory just before the qualifiers, Jaismine has no objection. She is rather happy about qualifying for the Olympics and now determined to make a mark in the sporting spectacle.

“India had high expectations of me. My dream was to go there and put my best foot forward. I have achieved one step now. Now, going forward, I want to do well,” Jaismine was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

The 22-year-old also opened up on how she adapted to her new weight division by adjusting her diet.



“I had to control my diet too but it was nothing drastic. If I was consuming two-three rotis (breads), I was having one and instead relying on a liquid diet," said Jaismine, adding "It was not like I was starving myself."

"The BFI nutritionist had planned a diet chart for me. I was kind of prepared and in the end, everything went quite well,” said the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

Jaismine, who hails from Bhiwani, has also expressed her gratitude to her family who has always been supportive of her.

"My family put massive faith in me with a thought process that women should also be given a chance to progress. My uncle had entrusted me with that thought process. After the quota, he called and said I did whatever he had expected of me. He also said that now you have created a pathway for other women in and around our circle to dream big,” said Jaismine.