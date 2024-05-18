Jaismine Lamboria to contest in second World Boxing Olympic Qualifiers

Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria is set to compete in the 57kg category at the Second World Boxing Olympic Qualifiers in Thailand, following the suspension of quota winner Parveen Hooda by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for Whereabouts Failures.

The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled to start on May 24. In light of Parveen Hooda’s suspension, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), in consultation with the Boxing Paris Unit, ensured that India retained a chance to qualify for the women’s 57kg weight category.

However, the eligibility criteria specified that only boxers registered as reserves for the qualifiers before April 11, 2024, could be fielded. Among the reserved boxers in the 60kg and 66kg categories, Jaismine was selected to represent India in Bangkok.

Parveen Hooda, who secured a quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games, received a 22-month suspension by the ITA for Whereabouts Failures.

Her suspension prompted swift action from her legal team, the Krida Legal team led by Vidushpat Singhania, representatives from OGQ, and BFI officials, including Colonel Arun Malik. They coordinated with WADA’s Anti-Doping Ombuds and the ITA to address the suspension. However, even with reduced suspension period Parveen will not be able to compete at the Paris Olympics.

