Women's Boxing Nationals: Jaismine, Arundhati, Saweety Boora strike gold

Greater Noida: Commonwealth Games medalist Jaismine Lamboria and former Youth World Champion Arundhati Chaudhary won the national titles in Olympic weight categories of 60 and 66kg at the Elite Senior National Boxing Championships on Wednesday.

Jaismine got better off Olympian and two-time Asian Championship medalist Simranjit Kaur while Arundhati outpunched Ankushita Boro of Assam in the final.

In the 60 kg final, Simranjit was left flummoxed after the reviewers ruled the result in favour of Jaismine.

After the three rounds, Simranjit won the bout 3-2 but as per the rules, every 3-2 split verdict goes for review and the two reviewers ruled in favour of Jaismine, who took the gold with a 4-3 decision much to the disappointment of Simranjit.

Disappointed after her bout, Simranjit said, "I didn't like this bout because the decision wasn't fair. I never say anything about my bout but today was very unfair."

The Punjab boxer dictated the terms and was landing the combination of hooks and jabs efficiently. Despite losing the first round, Jaismine looked more impressive in the third round with some blows. as she efficiently landed a combination of hooks and jabs on Jaismine, who had no answers to the onslaught.

In the 66kg category, Arundhati Chaudhary put away the disappointment of the Asian Games 2022 to outpunch Ankushita Boro and take the crown.

60kg and 66kg remain the only two Olympic weight categories where India is yet to win the 2024 Paris Olympics quota.

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) was named the best team with its boxers taking home eight medals, including five golds while Haryana finished as the runner-up.

RSPBs' Anamika (50kg), who was last year's runner-up, Jyoti (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), and Nupur (+81kg) all won gold medals in their respective weight categories.

Haryana finished runners-up with reigning World Champion Saweety Boora (81kg), who defended her title, two-time Asian Championships gold medallist Pooja Rani, Gitika (48kg), Prachi (63kg) clinching gold medals.

Over 300 Indian boxers competed across 12 weight categories at the seventh edition of the women's national boxing championships.