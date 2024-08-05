IOC rejects gender tests conducted by IBA as invalid

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has discredited the gender tests conducted by the International Boxing Association (IBA) on two female boxers during last year’s World Championships.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams labeled these tests as "illegitimate," criticizing both the methodology and execution of the tests, asserting that they lack credibility and do not warrant further attention.

The controversy surrounding the tests intensified following a dramatic round-of-16 welterweight fight between Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Angela Carini. Khelif’s dominant performance, which led Carini to withdraw after just 46 seconds, ignited a social media storm.

The IBA’s subsequent decision to award Carini $50,000 in prize money only added fuel to the fire, exacerbating tensions between the IBA and the IOC. IOC President Thomas Bach accused the IBA of orchestrating a smear campaign against the Olympic body.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif called for an end to bullying athletes after she faced a wave of online abuse over misconceptions about her gender during the Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/Pl1sc5j181 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 5, 2024

Both Khelif and her fellow boxer, Lin, have advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight categories at the Paris Olympics.



In response to the scrutiny she has faced, Khelif expressed her distress over the impact of the controversy on her dignity and well-being. In an emotional interview with SNTV, a sports video partner of The Associated Press, Khelif urged for an end to the bullying of athletes.

“The wave of hateful scrutiny harms human dignity,” she said. “I send a message to the world to uphold Olympic principles and to stop the bullying, as it can have devastating effects on individuals and their spirit.”