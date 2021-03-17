"Invite icons like Mary Kom, not Nita Ambani": BHU Student

The proposal to appoint Reliance Industries Executive Director Nita Ambani as a visiting professor at the prestigious Benaras Hindu University has drawn flak. Many students have decided to lead to protests at the campus. Around 40 students of the university in Uttar Pradesh staged a demonstration outside the house of BHU Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar on Tuesday.



A proposal to make Ms Ambani a visiting professor was put forth to Reliance Foundation last Friday at the BHU's Centre for Women's Studies and Development. The idea, was to host Ms Ambani and other influential women leaders who would interact with students of the university.

The Indian Express reported, while the proposal has been sent only to Nita Ambani, authorities confirmed that the other two names considered for the remaining two visiting faculty posts were that of Priti Adani, the wife of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, and Usha Mittal, the wife of UK-based steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal.-



Research scholar Shubham Tiwari, who was among the protesting students, told the publication, "We are setting up a wrong example. Being the wife of a rich person is not an achievement and these people cannot be our icons. If you talk about women empowerment, then invite icons like Arunima Sinha, Bachendri Pal, Mary Kom or Kiran Bedi,"

In fact, icons like Mary Kom are the true epitome of women empowerment in our country. The six-times boxing world champion and Olympic medallist Mary Kom has not just brought India's name to the top of the world in boxing but have also trained many young boxers through her academy as a trainer and an entrepreneur. Kom not only established herself as a recognized national athlete but successfully became a female icon for women and young girls all over the world.

Reports that Nita Ambani (in pic) will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake. She hasn't received an invitation from BHU: Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson to ANI pic.twitter.com/dd8MUpER8T — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021



However, ANI on Wednesday tweeted that Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson has told them that Ambani hasn't received an invitation from BHU. Inputs from The Indian Express



