12 Indians eye medals at Women's Boxing World Championships: All you need to know

A team of 12 boxers from India will be competing in IBA Women's Boxing World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey from Sunday, May 8. The event that will feature Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, was postponed from December last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world championship will be the Indian women's boxers' first major assignment in a busy year that includes the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July-August. The Asian Games, which was supposed to be another big-ticket event, was postponed.





It will also be Borgohain's first competitive outing after her podium finish in the 69kg category in Tokyo, which no longer exists in either the International Boxing Association (IBA) events or the Olympics. The boxer will be competing in the 70kg category at the Worlds, while she would mentally preparing to switch to the 75kg for the Paris 2024 Games.

Other boxers who will compete at the Istanbul event include the experienced Saweety Boora (75kg), who won a world silver medal in 2014, Nikhat Zareen (52kg) and two-time Asian gold-medallist Pooja Rani (81kg) among others.



Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom will be missing in action as the veteran boxer had withdrawn from the world championship as well as the Asian Games to focus on the Birmingham Commonwealth Games



Indian Team for Women's Boxing World Championships:

Let us look at the 12 boxers who will be competing in the Women's boxing world championships:



Nitu Ghangas (48kg): The two-time world youth gold medallist has made the cut for her maiden World Championships. The 21-year-old Haryana pugilist clinched the gold in the 48kg category in her very first participation at the prestigious Strandja tournament last month.

The two-time world youth gold medallist has made the cut for her maiden World Championships. The 21-year-old Haryana pugilist clinched the gold in the 48kg category in her very first participation at the prestigious Strandja tournament last month.

Anamika Hooda (50 kg): A silver medallist in the 2018 Youth World Championship, Anamika will be taking part in her first world-level senior tournament.



Nikhat Zareen (52kg): After living under Mary Kom's shadow, Nikhat has emerged as a true contender to reign the world. The former Junior World Boxing Champion recently defeated Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu, at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament.



Shiksha Narwal (54kg): Shiksha will be competing in her first major senior-level international tournament at the Worlds and will be hoping to leave a mark following her gold medal in the senior nationals last year.

Shiksha will be competing in her first major senior-level international tournament at the Worlds and will be hoping to leave a mark following her gold medal in the senior nationals last year.

Manisha Moun (57kg): Manisha Moun was one of the three Indian boxers to return home with a gold medal at the Cologne Boxing World Cup in 2020. She had topped the national trials in early March to book berths for the World Championships and Asian Games.



Jaismine Lamboriya (60kg): Jaismine was able to win several national and international tournaments and has won gold at Youth Eskar All Female Box Cup 2019 in Dublin, Ireland and the 3rd youth women's National boxing championship 2019 in Uttarakhand. She made her senior debut at the Boxam International tournament where she impressed everyone and won a silver medal.

Jaismine was able to win several national and international tournaments and has won gold at Youth Eskar All Female Box Cup 2019 in Dublin, Ireland and the 3rd youth women's National boxing championship 2019 in Uttarakhand. She made her senior debut at the Boxam International tournament where she impressed everyone and won a silver medal.

Parveen Hooda (63kg): Hailing from Roorkee in Haryana, Parveen won a youth national title in 2017. However, injuries had kept her out for long. She will be eyeing a good show in the World Championship-exclusive weight category.



Ankushita Boro (66kg): She announced her arrival by winning back-to-back silver medals in two Youth International Championships. A seemingly shy teenager, she transforms into a ferocious fighter in the ring, not afraid of packing a punch. A gold-medallist in the 2017 World Youth Championships, Ankushita is battle-ready for her debut in the senior Worlds.



Lovlina Borgohain (70kg): India's sole Olympic medallist boxer from Tokyo, would be eyeing to better her bronze medal-winning performance at the 2019 Worlds.

India's sole Olympic medallist boxer from Tokyo, would be eyeing to better her bronze medal-winning performance at the 2019 Worlds.

Saweety Boora (75kg): The 2014 World Championships silver medallist would be eyeing to make a strong comeback at the world stage following the disappointment of not getting selected for Tokyo. It will be another chance for Saweety to progress towards Paris 2024 Games.



Pooja Rani (81kg): The two-time Asian Champion boxer, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, will be facing her first real test since the quadrennial event. Eyes will be on her as she is expected to bury the disappointing outing at Tokyo and bring a medal home from Worlds.

The two-time Asian Champion boxer, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, will be facing her first real test since the quadrennial event. Eyes will be on her as she is expected to bury the disappointing outing at Tokyo and bring a medal home from Worlds.

Nandini Singh (81+kg): Nandini would be determined to pull off an impressive show at the Worlds following a bronze medal at the Strandja Memorial earlier.







India's history at Women's Boxing World Championships



