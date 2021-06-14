India's Olympic-bound boxers could train in Italy before they leave for Tokyo

A proposal has been put forth to allow Indian boxers who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics to train in Italy for over two weeks. The city of Assisi is being looked at as a potential training base with good facilities and training centers. Nine boxers have qualified from India for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in a contingent that includes, Amit Panghal, MC Mary Kom, Satish Kumar, and Pooja Rani among others.



One of the reasons why Indian athletes have been shifting base abroad is because of the Covid pandemic. Countries around the world have denied entry to Indian travellers and citizens due to the threat of the Covid virus. However, being vaccinated has been an exception to a travel ban. A majority of Indian athletes heading to Tokyo have been vaccinated and this includes the entire boxing contingent that has also been granted visas.

The 4 female boxers qualified for the Olympics are currently training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune and the men's contingent is stationed at NIS Patiala. There were proposals last month to shift both teams to Italy in order to train but it was denied due to the circumstances that had arisen in New Delhi. The Asian Boxing Championships were shifted from Delhi to Dubai and despite the inconvenience, the Indian boxers won a total of 15 medals that included 2 Golds.