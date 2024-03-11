Team India clinches 26 medals at Youth World Boxing Cup

Team India ended the Youth World Boxing Cup in Budva, Montenegro, with 26 medals. The impressive medal haul consisted of 5 gold, 9 silver, and 12 bronze medals, helping India to finish as the runner-up in the tournament.

In the Youth Women's Bouts, Chanchal Chaudhary, Nikita Chand, Parthavi Grewal, and Phalaswal Akansha claimed gold medals in their respective weight categories.

Youth Women bouts:

50 kg - Chanchal Chaudhary 🥇

60Kg - Nikita Chand 🥇

66 Kg - Parthavi Grewal 🥇

70 Kg - Phalaswal Akansha 🥇

50 kg - B. Nandita 🥈… pic.twitter.com/7ozKzJsylR — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) March 11, 2024

The silver medals were clinched by B. Nandita, Nisha, Anjali Kumari Singh, Rudrika, Khushi Pooniya, and Nirjhara Bana, showcasing India's strength across various weight divisions.



Not to be outdone, the Youth Women also secured an impressive 5 bronze medals, with Mahi Siwach, Himani, Nidhi, Babita Singh, and Kanishka Maan making their mark.

The Youth Boys' Bouts saw Brajesh Tamta leading the charge with a gold medal, while Rahul Kundu, Hemant Sangwan, and Aryan brought home silver medals.

The bronze medals in the Youth Boys' category were claimed by Krish Pal, Devesh Katare, Sagar Jhakar, Sumit, Prince, Lakhya Rathi, and Ruba Jojo, further contributing to India's strong showing in the tournament.

The exceptional performances at the Youth World Boxing Cup earned Team India the runner-up trophy. Nikita Chand was also recognized for her outstanding performance, being awarded the title of 'Best Boxer' of the tournament.