In a historic fight, India-Pakistan to lock horns in professional boxing

For time first time in the history of professional boxing India and Pakistan will be up against each other at the Grassroot Boxing and Performance Management pro boxing event.

Grassroot Boxing and Performance Management are set to host a professional boxing fight card on 26 February in Dubai.

There will be seven fights throughout the event among boxers from both countries in this team event.



Indian Boxers such as Lalrinsanga, Nutlia Labiakkima, Faizan Anwar, John Knety and others will be seen participating in this event.

There is nothing more exciting than to see India and Pakistan face off in a game of passion and culture.

India and Pakistan on-field rivalry is quite known in many other sports including cricket and hockey but, for the first time athletes from both the countries will be facing each other inside the pro ring.



The event is in association with People's Fighters and will also be broadcasted on regional channels Zonet (Mizoram) and Tom TV (Manipur) and Tantha App.

Tickets for the event are also available on bookmyshow.com.