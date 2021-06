India at Olympics: Boxing – A look at India's history at the games

Boxing as a sport featured for the first time at the Olympics in 1904. Barring the 1912 Stockholm games, the sport was part of every edition of the Olympics. However, only Men's boxing was part of the Olympics from 1904, but women's boxing was initiated only in 2012.

It all started in 1925 when the first governing body Bombay Presidency Amateur Boxing Federation, was formed with H.V Pointon being the president but the significant development came in 1949 when the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation was formed.



Indian Boxing Federation is the governing body for Olympic boxing, with its headquarters in New Delhi. It is also a member of the International Amateur Boxing Association. Let us take a look at Indian boxers at Olympics.

List of Indian boxers at Olympics:

• Issac Amaldas – Men's flyweight – 1980 Olympics

• Jai Bhagwan – Men's lightweight – 2012 Olympics

• Rabin Bhatta – Men's flyweight – 1948 Olympics

• Shahuraj Birajdar – Men's bantamweight – 1988 Olympics

• Benoy Bose – Men's featherweight – 1948, 1952 Olympics

• Robert Cranston – Men's welterweight – 1948 Olympics

• Venkatesan Devarajan – Men's bantamweight – 1992 Olympics

• John Francis – Men's featherweight – 1988 Olympics

• Sandeep Golden – Men's light welterweight – 1992 Olympics

• Mac Joachim – Men's light heavyweight – 1948 Olympics

• Mary Kom – Women's flyweight – 2012 Olympics

• Akhil Kumar – Men's bantamweight – 2004, 2008 Olympics

• Dinesh Kumar – Men's light heavyweight – 2008 Olympics

• Jitender Kumar – Men's middleweight – 2000, 2004 Olympics

• Manoj Kumar – Men's light welterweight – 2012 Olympics

• Anthresh Lalit Lakra – Men's featherweight – 2008 Olympics

• Babu Lall – Men's bantamweight – 1948 Olympics

• C.C Machaiah – Men's light welterweight – 1976 Olympics

• Ganapathy Manoharan – Men's bantamweight – 1980 Olympics

• Sakti Mazumdar – Men's flyweight – 1952 Olympics

• Chander Narayan – Men's flyweight – 1972 Olympics

• Ron Norris – Men's welterweight – 1952 Olympics

• John Nuttall – Men's middleweight – 1948 Olympics

• Manoj Pingale – Men's flyweight – 1988 Olympics

• Jalal Pradhan – Men's light welterweight – 1984 Olympics

• Diwakar Prasad – Men's bantamweight – 2004 Olympics

• Rajendra Prasad – Men's light flyweight – 1992 Olympics

• Sen Rai – Men's featherweight – 1976 Olympics

• Gene Raymond – Men's lightweight – 1948 Olympics

• Sumit Sangwan – Men's light heavyweight – 2012 Olympics

• Devendro Singh – Men's light flyweight – 2012 Olympics

• Dingko Singh – Men's bantamweight – 2000 Olympics

• Gurcharan Singh – Men's light heavyweight – 1996, 2000 Olympics

• Kaliq Singh – Men's heavyweight – 1984 Olympics

• Laksha Singh – Men's heavyweight – 1996 Olympics

• Narendra Bisht Singh – Men's featherweight – 1992 Olympics

• Nghlhav Mehtabs Singh – Men's light heavyweight – 1972 Olympics

• Soubam Suresh Singh – Men's light flyweight – 2000 Olympics

• Vijender Singh – Men's middleweight – 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics

• Birender Singh Thapa – Men's light flyweight – 1980 Olympics

• Debendra Thapa – Men's light flyweight – 1996 Olympics

• Shiva Thapa – Men's bantamweight – 2012 Olympics

• Muniswamy venu – Men's lightweight – 1972 Olympics

• Oscar Ward – Men's light heavyweight – 1952 Olympics

• Dharmendra Singh Yadav – Men's bantamweight – 1992 Olympics

• Vikas Krishnan Yadav – Men's welterweight – 2012, 2016 Olympics

Notable performances:

• Mary Kom – Women's flyweight – 2012 Olympics bronze medal

• Vijender Singh – Men's middleweight – 2008 Olympics bronze medal

• Gurcharan Singh – Men's light heavyweight – 2000 Olympics quarter-final

• Akhil Kumar – Men's bantamweight – 2008 Olympics quarter-final

• Jitender Kumar – Men's flyweight – 2008 Olympic quarter-finals

• Devendra Singh – Men's light flyweight – 2012 Olympics quarter-final