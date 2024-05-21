India lose Olympic quota, Asian Games medal after Parveen's suspension

India's medal tally for the Hangzhou Asian Games came down to 106 from 107 after boxer Parveen Hooda was suspended for 22 months for a whereabouts failure. She has been stripped of the bronze medal won in the 57kg category. Her suspension means India also lost a Paris Olympics quota place.



Parveen secured a Paris Olympics quota place after winning the bronze medal at the Asian Games, held from September 23 to October 8 2023.

According to the International Testing Agency (ITA), Parveen's suspension will be effective till July 16, 2025. The tenure of her ban came down to 22 months after the ITA reduced her suspension by eight months.

“In addition to the period of ineligibility, the athlete’s results obtained between December 11, 2022 until May 17, 2024 are disqualified,” the ITA said in a statement.

Parveen, a World Championships bronze medallist in the 63kg category, committed three whereabouts failures within twelve months as defined in article 2.4 of the International Boxing Association's (IBA) anti-doping rules.

However, despite being stripped of a medal, India's position remains unaffected at the fourth place in the Asian Games medal tally.

Jaismine to compete for 57kg Olympic quota

As India lost the Paris Olympics quota place, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) fielded Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in 60kg, Jaismine Lamboria, in women’s 57kg category in the final Olympic qualifier, starting in Bangkok from Friday, in order to reclaim the quota place.

Jaismine will leave for Bangkok today.

After Parveen's suspension, India now have three Paris Olympics quota places in boxing won by Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Nikhat Zareen (50kg).