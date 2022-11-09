India to host Women's World Boxing Championship in 2023: BFI

The Boxing Federation of India has confirmed that India will host the upcoming IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in 2023 in Delhi. This comes two years after the country was stripped of the hosting rights of men's events for not paying the requisite fee to the global governing body.

The prestigious tournament will return to India after a five-year gap. The KD Jadhav indoor hall at the Indira Gandhi stadium hosted the final event there in November 2018. The same venue will be used during the 2023 event.

Before 2018, India hosted the women's world championships for the first time in 2006 when India registered their best-ever finish with 4 gold medals.

The world championships will have a prize fund of $2.4 million (Rs 20 crore approx), with the first-place medallist taking home a whopping $100,000 (Rs 81 lakh). The second place will get $50,000 (Rs 40 lakh) and for each bronze medallist $25,000 (Rs 20 lakh) as announced by IBA President Umar Kremlev on Wednesday.

He also confirmed that the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 will take place in Tashkent on May 1-14.



"We have got the hosting rights of women's world championship and are looking to host the event around the end of March and the first week of April," Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Secretary General Hemanta Kalita told PTI.

India finished fourth in the 2022 edition of the tournament with one gold and two bronze medals. Nikhat Zareen won gold in the flyweight division while Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda won bronze in featherweight and light welterweight respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)



