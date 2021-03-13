India is all set to host Asian Boxing Championship in May

India's capital New Delhi is set to host the 2021 edition of the Asian Boxing Championship from May 21 to 31. It was announced by the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) on Friday.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had earlier showed the willingness to host the event after consulting the sports ministry. The federation will now focus on arranging the logistics surrounding the event.



The Asian Boxing Championships was supposed to be held in November 2020 at the same venue. However, the event was postponed owing to the pandemic.



