India is all set to host Asian Boxing Championship in May
India's capital New Delhi is set to host the 2021 edition of the Asian Boxing Championship from May 21 to 31. It was announced by the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) on Friday.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had earlier showed the willingness to host the event after consulting the sports ministry. The federation will now focus on arranging the logistics surrounding the event.
The Asian Boxing Championships was supposed to be held in November 2020 at the same venue. However, the event was postponed owing to the pandemic.
The BFI had last conducted nationals in December 2019. The India Open in 2019 was the last international event held in India. Earlier, the Asian Boxing Championships would be organised separately for men and women. The 1980 men's edition was held in Mumbai, whereas Guwahati was the last Indian city to host women's edition in 2008.
The 2019 edition of the Championship took place in Bangkok, where India had won 13 medals. Pooja Rani (81kg) and Amit Panghal (52kg) had clinched gold medals, while Deepak Singh (49kg), Kavinder Bisht (56kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Simranjit Kaur (64kg) had won silver medals. Laishram Sarita Devi (60kg) and Nikhat Zareen (51kg) picked up one bronze medal each.
