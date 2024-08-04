Olympics 2024 Boxing: India's campaign comes to an end as Lovlina exits

Indian boxing campaign at the Paris Olympics is over as Lovlina Borgohain exited the competition after losing her quarterfinal bout to Li Qian of China in the women's 75 kg on Sunday.

The Tokyo Olympic medalist could not defend her bronze medal, conceding a 1-4 defeat to the top-seeded Chinese boxer in the quarterfinals.

The match started with a very close first round, as both boxers landed a few good punches, but the Chinese boxer won the round with a 3-2 split decision.

Lovlina made a strong comeback in the second round with her quick footwork, winning the round on another 3-2 split decision.

As the match heated up, both boxers started landing heavier punches, but clear scoring hits were few.

In the final minutes, fatigue began to affect Lovlina, but she still finished the round with a smile on her face.

However, the decision didn't go in her favor, and the judges announced a 4-1 split decision win for Qian in the final round, ending Lovlina's campaign in Paris.

Last night, Nishant Dev also suffered a heartbreaking defeat on a split decision, missing out on a medal in his Olympic debut. He lost 1-4 to Marco Verde Alvarez of Mexico in the men's 71 kg quarterfinals.