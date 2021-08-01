London, Rio, and now Tokyo — No medal from Indian male boxers for 13 years

It was an agonising end to India's chances of winning multiple medals at the Olympics as Satish Kumar also lost his quarterfinal round. With that, none of the Indian male boxers will win a medal this time. This will be the 3rd consecutive Olympics where India has had an unsuccessful campaign in the men's contingent of boxing.



The first and last time that an Indian male did win a medal was back in 2008 when Vijender Singh brought home a bronze medal. It was a brilliant run by the veteran back then and proved to be the final time that the country would see some silverware at the Olympics.

2012

There was much hope in 2012 as ace boxers like Shiva Thapa, Vikas Krishnan, Devendro Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Manoj Kumar and Sumit Sanghwan all took part but the highest finish was at the quarter-finals and all of them lost out. It was particularly difficult for Vijender SIngh and that was his final Olympics as he ended up turning pro after that. Other boxers too were all disappointed given the nature of the loss based on the points system that was in force at that time.

2016

A similar result was seen in 2016 in a contingent comprising 3 boxers namely, Shiva Thapa, Manoj Kumar and Vikas Krishnan. Vikas reached the quarter-finals while Shiva Thapa was knocked out in the Round of 32. Manoj Kumar won his first round but lost in the Round of 16. It was the repeat of another set of events, with all the boxers being highly rated and experienced but not being able to deliver.



2021 has also been disappointing given the talent of all the male boxers who participated. It can be said that the Boxing draw was unfavorable but regardless, they will all be hoping to achieve better at Paris 2024.