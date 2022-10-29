Indian boxing teams depart for ASBC Elite Boxing Championships

The Indian boxing contingent for the ASBC Elite Boxing Championships 2022 left for Amman, Jordan in the early hours of Saturday.

The competition is slated to be held from October 30- November 13. The official draw will take place on October 31 and the bouts will begin from November 1.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 5 time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa will spearhead India's campaign at the Championships.

In the previous edition held in Dubai last year, Indian pugilists won 16 medals and ensured the country's best-ever show at the event.

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, host Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Syria, Chinese Taipei, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are the nations which registered to participate at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships.

Squad

Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg).

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg).