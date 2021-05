India assured of four more medals at Asian Boxing Championships

Four Indian boxers, including three women, advanced to the semifinals with impressive victories as India''s assured medal tally swelled to 12 in the Asian Championships. Sanjeet (91kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jaismine (57kg) and the Olympic-bound Simranjit Kaur (60kg) joined Shiva Thapa (64kg) in the last four stage following late night wins in their quarterfinal bouts on Tuesday.

They added to the seven medals, including that of six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg), that were assured on the day of draws. India Open gold-winner Sanjeet defeated Jasur Qurbonov of Tajikistan 5-0 to enter the semifinals in the men''s draw along with Thapa. His next opponent is last edition''s silver-medallist Sanjar Tursunov of Uzbekistan who has been seeded third this year.

๐๐”๐‘๐„ ๐‚๐‹๐€๐’๐’ ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿป#Sanjeet joins teammates in semis, confirms ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ's second medal of the day as he clinched 5๏ธโƒฃ-0๏ธโƒฃ win over ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฏ's Jasur Qurbonov in the 91kg last-8 match at the 2021 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships ๐ŸฅŠ#PunchMeinHaiDum#AsianEliteBoxingChampionships pic.twitter.com/ceXR2ZbQ5R โ€” Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 25, 2021

In the women''s competition, Sakshi (54kg) got the better of Tajikistan''s Ruhafzo Haqazarova 5-0 to set up a clash against top seed Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan. Jaismine edged past Oyuntsetseg Yesugen of Mongolia 4-1 and will now square off against Vladislava Kukhta of Kazakhstan. Simranjit, who recently recovered from COVID-19, defeated Raykhona Kodirova of Uzbekistan 4-1. Her next opponent is also a Kazakh in Rimma Volossenko.

๐ƒ๐Ž๐Œ๐ˆ๐๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐ ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿป



In the QF bouts later yesterday night,#Sakshi beat ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ฏ's Ruhafzo 5๏ธโƒฃ-0๏ธโƒฃ @BoxerJaismine beat ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ณ's Oyuntsetseg 4๏ธโƒฃ-1๏ธโƒฃ@Simranjitboxer beat ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฟ's Raykhona K 4๏ธโƒฃ-1๏ธโƒฃ

and confirmed medals for ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ in ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships 2021 ๐ŸฅŠ#PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/xZYB1avJwM โ€” Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 26, 2021

On Wednesday, India''s Olympic-bound men pugilists Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) will kick-start their campaign. World Championships silver-medallist and defending champion Panghal will face Mongolia''s Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh. The two fought at the 2020 Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan where the Indian had triumphed in a gruelling contest.



Asian Games champion Vikas Krishan will square off against Iran''s Moslem Malamir, while last edition''s silver-winner Ashish will face World Championships and Asian Games silver-medallist Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan.