India to send 50-member contingent to Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships

India would be represented by a massive 50-member strong contingent at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championship for men and women in Amman, Jordan from March 2 to 15.

The continental showpiece event will feature competitions in both the youth and junior categories being held simultaneously for the second time. The Indian boxers, including some of the medallists from the 2021 edition, will be vying for the titles. The bouts will commence on March 2 while the finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

Both the youth and junior squads consist of 25 boxers each. Last edition's silver medallists Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshaj (65.5kg), Nivedita Karki (48kg) and Tamanna (50kg) will spearhead the youth squad, which consists of 13 men and 12 women. Defending champion Nikita Chand (60kg) will lead the junior team, which also has 13 boys and 12 girls.

Boxers who were born in 2004 and in 2005 will be eligible to fight it out in the youth competition. The younger talents from the 2006 and 2007 age groups can compete in the junior part of the championships.

The Indian boxers will also be accompanied by coaches and support staff for which the organisers have set an upper limit of 16 depending on the number of competitors. Prior to the upcoming championships, the Indian youth and junior boxers prepared in 21-day national camps which were conducted at Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Rohtak and Bhopal.

During the last edition of the event held in Dubai, the Indian contingent bagged 39 medals, including 14 gold.