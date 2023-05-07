IBA submits 400-page report to IOC addressing governance issues

To resolve the long-standing governance concerns voiced against the governing body, the International Boxing Association (IBA) has submitted a 400-page report to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IBA claims that the document contains details on every reform carried out during the last two years.

"This document reflects all reforms and improvements done by the IBA over the last two years and was delivered promptly to the IOC in response to the requested areas of concerns coming out of the recent IOC Executive Board meeting," an IBA release said.

Following the inquiry of the IBA to provide detailed points of concern, the IOC sent the requested information. The IBA formally responded on each point in detail with a view to the pathway for IBA’s suspension of recognition to be lifted by the IOC ahead of Paris 2024 as it will mark the milestone 120th anniversary of boxing’s participation in the Olympic Games.

"The IBA has sent all the requested responses and documents to the IOC totaling over 400 pages," IBA Secretary General and CEO George Yerolimpos said.

"We are open to continued dialogue and cooperation for the sake of our core values and duty to protect our athletes and the sport of boxing itself. We hope this helps to ensure a fair evaluation of the IBA and its progress and will lead to a full reinstatement of the organization in the Olympic movement and production of the boxing events in the lead-up and during Paris 2024," he added further.

The apex boxing body was suspended in 2019 by IOC over concerns about judging, refereeing, governance, and financial irregularities.

An IOC Boxing Task Force handled the sport at Tokyo 2020 and is set to do so in Paris 2024, although that is not guaranteed due to a row over technical officials.

IBA also announced that it has set up an Ad-hoc committee to facilitate dialogue with the IOC consisting of CEO George Yerolimpos, all continental federation Presidents, vice-president Ajay Singh from India, and IBA Board of Directors member Jinqiang Zhou, who is also the Deputy Minister of Sport in China.

The relationship between IOC and IBA has taken a hit since Russian President Umar Kremlev took charge of the body.

IBA is facing a boycott from big boxing nations including the USA, Great Britain, Germany, and many more. These countries boycotted the Women's World Boxing Championship in Delhi and are not a part of the ongoing Men's Boxing World Championships in Tashkent.