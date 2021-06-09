I see myself on Olympic podium, says boxer Pooja Rani

A second successive Asian championship gold adding to her confidence, Olympic-bound Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) on Wednesday said she can visualise herself winning a medal at the Tokyo Games next month.



Pooja defended her gold in the Asian Championships in Dubai a few days ago by beating Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan in the final. That was her lone bout of the event as she got a bye and a walkover earlier.

An ecstatic Pooja Rani ( @BoxerPooja ) said she is thrilled after winning the gold. She said that this tournament will help her prepare for the Olympics. @BFI_official @tapascancer pic.twitter.com/OFtmUkd1tk

"I will give my best in the Olympics and the rest is up to God. Of course, I see myself on the Olympic podium," Pooja said during a virtual interaction from Pune where she is currently training.



"I am happy with my preparations for the Olympics and this gold (in Asian Championships) has given me more hope and confidence."

The 30-year-old from Bhiwani in Haryana said she expects tough competition from boxers of China, Wales, the Netherlands and Russia in the Olympics.

Four Indian women boxers have qualified for the Games, including six-time world champion M C Mary Kom.