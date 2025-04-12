I can challenge Olympic medalists, it’s no big deal: Boxer Sachin Siwach

Sachin Siwach returned home with a bronze medal in the men’s 60kg category at the recently concluded 2025 World Boxing Cup in Brazil.

The Bhiwani boxer, however, was not content. He wanted to prove his mettle especially after missing out on Paris Olympics qualification by a whisker despite an impressive performance at the qualifier event.

In Brazil, Sachin was making a comeback from a period of emotional distress.

And the semifinal against Pawel Brach of Poland was the first solid boxing match for the Indian, having received a bye in the quarterfinal.

“I was running a fever and a cough, due to which I had lost a lot of weight too. During the semifinal, my coaches suggested I pull out after the first round due to my health. But, I wanted to continue. We had a small exchange and I eventually quit,” Sachin told The Bridge.

“We were training in Brazil for almost two weeks before the tournament. The weather didn’t suit me,” he added.

The Indian contingent attended a two-week high intensity training program in Brazil before the tournament.

“The standard of boxers was very high. There was so much to learn from each one of them. We even had sparring sessions with some of the best boxers," said Sachin. "60kg is the new weight category for me. I have to focus on that now.

"I had sparring sessions with Brazil's Olympic medalist boxers and even with Luiz Oliveira from Brazil, the eventual gold winner in my weight category. They come, they train like normal boxers. There is no air about them being Olympic medalists. That gave me the confidence that I can challenge them in the ring, it’s no big deal,” he added, reflecting on the training camp.

Earlier, Sachin had impressed with his performance in the Olympic qualifying tournament, making the semifinals. With only three quota places in his weight category, Sachin lost the last quota place to Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Uulu.

“I was coming home after such a big loss, but my family supported me, encouraged me. Even my roommates and coaches boosted my confidence. They told me this is just the beginning. There is time. For now, I am happy to be back in the India camp,” he said.

Sachin, who prefers to play an attacking game, has now set his sights on the World Cup final in November this year. “I will work on my mistakes, and try to not repeat them during the World Cup Final,” he said.

A 10-member Indian contingent won a total of six medals – 1 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze – at the World Boxing Cup in Brazil.