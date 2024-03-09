World Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin loses to Commonwealth Games champion

2023 World Championship bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin goes down 0-4 against Ireland's Jude Gallagher in the men’s 57kg round-of-32 match at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Making a comeback after an injury Hussamuddin, who received a bye in the opening round, took some time to settle in which allowed his opponent Birmingham Commonwealth games gold medallist Jude to take a lead with his technical prowess. The youngster used his speed and agility to his advantage, pocketing the first round 5-0.

The Hyderabad-born boxer did try to cover the lost ground in round two but his comeback became even more difficult after he was deducted a point for dropping the head. The 22-year-old Jude just kept his calm in the third round and did not allow Hussamuddin to attack, eventually winning the bout.

Nishant Dev is the only Indian left in the competition in men's 71 kg. He will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday.

India already have secured four quotas for Paris 2024 with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths after the impressive performances at the Asian Games last year.

