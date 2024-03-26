Haryana reigns supreme at 3rd Sub Junior National Boxing Championship with 19 medals

Haryana emerged triumphant at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Clinching both the boys and girls team titles, Haryana showcased their prowess with an outstanding combined medal tally of 19.

In the girls' section, Haryana reaffirmed their status as reigning champions, defending their title by topping the table with an impressive 64 points. Their stellar performance included securing 10 medals, highlighted by seven gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Notably, six out of seven Haryana boxers claimed victories with unanimous 5-0 decisions, showcasing their dominance in the ring.

3️⃣rd Sub Junior National #Boxing Championship 2024🤩🤛🏻✨



The prestigious BFI tournament held in Greater Noida came to an end on 2️⃣5️⃣th March with CSR partners @RECLindia funding the prize money 🥳



A total number of 612 pugilists took part which included 275 girls 337 boys💪… pic.twitter.com/a0sym6nvas — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) March 26, 2024

Diya (61kg) secured a resounding 5-0 victory against Delhi’s Yashika and was rightfully awarded the title of the best boxer for her remarkable performance throughout the championship. Other gold medallists for Haryana in the girls' category included Bhoomi (35kg), Nischal Sharma (37kg), Rakhi (43kg), Naitik (52kg), Navya (55kg), and Sukhreet (64kg).



In the boys' category, Haryana continued to shine, clinching nine medals, including six gold, two silver, and one bronze, to secure the top position with 62 points. Led by Uday Singh, Haryana’s boxers displayed exceptional skill and determination, with each finalist securing victories in their respective weight categories.

The tournament, which witnessed the participation of 612 boxers, including 337 boys and 275 girls, showcased the rising talent in the field of boxing across the country. Uttar Pradesh's Bhavya Pratap, who emerged victorious in the boys' 61kg final, was awarded the title of the best boxer, while Vishu Pal (35kg) from Haryana received the most promising boxer award in the boys' category for his standout performance.

With their stellar showing at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship, Haryana once again asserted their dominance in the national boxing circuit, solidifying their reputation as a powerhouse in the sport.