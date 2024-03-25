Haryana dominates 3rd Sub Junior National Boxing Championship with 16 finalists

Haryana showcased its boxing prowess at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship, with 16 boxers from the state advancing to the finals held here on Monday.

Led by Uday Singh's commanding performance, Haryana's boxers delivered stellar displays, securing their spots in the summit clash across various weight categories. Uday Singh, in the boys' 37kg semi-finals, convincingly defeated Chhattisgarh's Giraansh with a resounding 5-0 victory.

19 Haryana boxers entered the semifinals and confirmed their medals at the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. 🥊🥊#Boxinghttps://t.co/DSgRN1ONOy — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 24, 2024

Joining Uday in the finals, a total of 15 more boxers from Haryana demonstrated their skill and determination, with an equal split of eight finalists each in the boys' and girls' categories.



In the boys' division, Nitin (40kg), Sanchit Jayani (46kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg), Naman (58kg), Siddhant (61kg), and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) showcased their mettle by securing spots in the finals.

Meanwhile, Bhoomi (35kg), Nischal Sharma (37kg), Rakhi (43kg), Naitik (52kg), Navya (55kg), Diya (61kg), Sukhreet (64kg), and Manshi Malik (67+kg) ensured Haryana's dominance in the girls' category with impressive victories in their respective semi-final bouts.

Representing Delhi, Ahaana Sharma (49kg) and Yashika (61kg) displayed exceptional skill, securing 5-0 victories against their opponents M Nisalini from Tamil Nadu and Priyanka Thapa of Meghalaya respectively in the girls' section.

Siya (37kg) and Akshita Negi (67kg) added to Delhi's success with hard-fought victories decided by split decisions.

In the boys' category, Aryan Choudhary (43kg) and Aryaveer (70+kg) booked their spots in the final for Delhi with contrasting victories over their opponents from Sikkim, Sayal Kami, and Priyanshu Raj, with scores of 4-1 and 5-0 respectively.

For Uttarakhand, Aditya Mehra (35kg), Om Bhandari (67kg), and Yash Kapri (70+kg) showcased their talent by marching into the boys' finals, while Deepali Thapa (33kg), Khushi Chand (46kg), and Bhumika Basera (55kg) secured spots in the girls' category.

The finals promise to be a thrilling display of talent and determination as the boxers vie for the prestigious Sub Junior National Championship titles.