Australian boxer breaks stereotypes by wearing nail polish- Pictures go viral

Australian boxer Harry Garside took out a moment and showed off his freshly painted fingernails after his quarterfinal victory, saying that he wanted to break stereotypes and help people express themselves without worrying about objections and thoughts from others.

The 24-year-old boxer guaranteed Australia's first boxing medal in 33 years after a dominating quarterfinal win. The boxer is also a certified plumber and has learnt ballet to help with his movements and become a better boxer.



The boxer showed off his nails after defeating Kazakhstan's Zakir Safiullin in their lightweight bout on split points. Each white nail had different colours on them that appeared to be representing a rainbow. The rainbow is thought to signify the wide spectrum of human sexuality and gender. By painting a rainbow on his nails, the boxer signified that you could add feminine elements and be more inclusive in a predominantly male sport without losing your masculinity in any way. His win helped him prove his point a lot better while avoiding unnecessary tags and having false narratives spun about him if he had lost.

Mooroolbark plumber Harry Garside is guaranteed a medal in Tokyo, but he is far from your average boxer. He does ballet for training and wears nail polish as a message of inclusion. https://t.co/UUnGRl42Ny @NickMcCallum7 #7NEWS @7olympics #7Olympics pic.twitter.com/41Q5k2hnqj — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) August 4, 2021

"I got these today. I just want to break stereotypes, to be honest. I'm a big one for that. There are a lot of people out there who feel like they have to be something because they're male or female. I'm all about just being different. I was going to wear a dress to the opening ceremony. But I didn't want to offend anyone. I feel like some people might take it the wrong way, so this is my way of showcasing something," explained Garside, reports Fox News Sports.

