Britain, USA to boycott Women's Boxing World Championships in India

The upcoming IBA Women's World Boxing championships is facing boycott from multiple countries after IBA decided to allow Russian and Belarusian boxers participate under their flags.

Great Britain became the latest boxing association to release a statement about boycotting the upcoming Women's world championships in New Delhi, India.

The statement from GB boxing said, "The decision reflects on-going concerns about the future of boxing's place on the Olympic program and the recent move by IBA to allow boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags, which contravenes resolutions passed by the IOC in February and December 2022."

"GB Boxing condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has solidarity with the people, boxers, coaches and officials of Ukraine.GB Boxing's participation at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in May 2023 is under review and the board will make a decision on this closer to the event," the statement read further.

This announcement comes after USA Boxing and Irish Boxing Associations already announced to boycott this year's boxing championships.

Following the announcements from these boxing associations, International Boxing Association (IBA) has said, "IBA will strongly react on further similar conduct in breach of the IBA Disciplinary and Ethics Code, and will pursue strong sanctions against those who initiate and join the participation boycott."

Further refuting the claims of Russian and Belarusian boxers, IBA said, "At this moment there is not any decision of the IBA Congress not to invite the Boxers from Russia or to invite them in neutral status, and the decision of the Board of Directors of 4 March 2022 in respect of the Russian and Belarus Boxers was canceled on 5 October 2022."

The fight between IBA and other countries is getting more intense at this moment and it doesn't look good the marquee event in India in terms of competition.