Former Olympic Boxing Champion convicted of child sex abuse

The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics Boxing champion, Paul Garza Gonzales, has been found guilty of the sexual abuse of two underage girls. The 57-year-old pugilist has been sentenced to three years and four months of imprisonment instead of an 18-month punishment because he pleaded guilty by the Los Angeles County Superior Court.



The grandmother of one of the victims was agitated by the mild punishment handed out to Gonzales.

"He is pleading no contest, not fair, she is a child," the grandmother was quoted as saying by MSN News.

Paul Gonzales was first arrested for sexual abuse of minors in December 2017. His first victim was his student, who was 13-year-old then and the second victim was his 14-year-old niece.

He was then released on bail of USD 50,000 which was collected and paid for by his boxing fans.

Paul Garza Gonzales was one of the biggest success stories of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. He went on to clinch the gold medal in that edition of the Games, defeating Italy's Salvatore Todisco in the final of the light flyweight category. Gonzales turned professional the following year.