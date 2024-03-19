Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. keen on an exhibition match in India

Professional boxing legend and former Olympic medalist Floyd Mayweather Junior said that he is eager to participate in an exhibition fight in India this year.

He also insisted that there is a huge possibility of having a boxer from the host nation.

The 47-year-old former boxing champion boasts of a perfect 50-0 record in the professional circuit, which includes 27 knockouts.



"It's possible. I look forward to having an exhibition over here in 2024. We are looking for a solid name as a solid opponent. I'm pretty sure that I'll find the right opponent. It's all about taking things to the next level, with all the amazing people here anything is possible," Mayweather told PTI.

"I have a team, they take their time, do their homework, and choose the best opponent. We don't know who the opponent will be maybe he's from India, or America, the UK or he could be from Japan. We just want to put on a show for the people," he hinted at the possibility of an Indian opponent.



Before ruling the professional circuit, Mayweather enjoyed a successful stint in amateur boxing, winning a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Olympics, and three US Golden Gloves championships.

In the quarterfinals of the 1996 Olympics, Mayweather became the first American boxer to defeat a Cuban in 20 years when he recorded a narrow win over Lorenzo Aragon.

Mayweather lost controversially in the semi-finals against Serafim Todorov of Bulgaria where Todorov was declared winner 10-9. The USA team protested the decision but failed to get a favourable result.

Mayweather turned professional in the same year and played 50 professional bouts. He won them all before retiring in 2017 and has been playing exhibition matches since his retirement.



