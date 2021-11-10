Boxing Federation of India defends Lovlina's direct selection to World Championships

Since only one entry in each weight category could be sent for the world championships BFI has taken a conscious decision in its EC meeting and thereafter in its Selection Committee meeting to give a "one-time exception for Ms. Lovlina Borgohain" Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medallist, who will be selected for world championships directly in her weight category.

This decision was taken in the light of the fact that there was a very little gap between the Olympics and Elite Women's Championships that was held at Hisar. Ms. Lovlina needed time to recuperate as well after Tokyo Olympics. She was also worlded No. 3 in this weight category.

BFI represented by Adv Hrishikesh Baruah and Parth Goswami informed the Honb'le Court that the said decision of BFI was communicated to all state associations via email way back on 04.10.21, much before the championship at Hisar started.

BFI has nothing at all against the Petitioner and has in fact included her name as the reserve player for world championships.

The decision regarding the inclusion of Ms. Lovlina is in the national interest considering her outstanding bronze medal-winning performance at Tokyo 2020.