Difficult to imagine how India will fill RK Sacheti's shoes: Boxing Coach

The Indian sporting fraternity was left in utter disbelief today afternoon, when the news of Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) Executive Director, Raj Kumar Sacheti's death due to coronavirus related complications started to trickle in.



It might well be just another number for the Indian government which is currently facing the heat of the country for its mismanagement during the pandemic, but for the Indian sporting fraternity, especially boxing, it is much more.

AFI family is truly saddened with the news of passing away of Mr. RK Sacheti, Asso. VP AFI, due to Covid. I have know him for over 30 years. He was part of so many major sports events in India & gave oppertunity to many youngsters to work in sports industry- @Adille1 RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/tNDmgVcQFg

"It is a very big blow to Indian boxing. It is difficult to even imagine how the BFI will manage to fill his shoes. Today, the Indian youth women boxers are some of the most feared pugilists in the world and it would not have been possible without Sacheti Sir," said the Indian youth women's boxing coach, said Bhaskar Bhatt to The Bridge.



He further credited Sacheti for designing a solid program on how to coach the players online during the lockdown last year and spoke about how he was always available for any help needed.

"When the lockdown happened last year and our boxers were stuck at their homes without any training, Sacheti sir along with two others designed a wonderful program to coach players from across the country online. So, all the credits for the recent performances from our youth boxers should go to him. It is hard to believe he is gone," Bhatt added.

The high performance director of Indian boxing, Santiago Nieva, condoled Sacheti's death and explained the immense impact he has had over the Indian boxing.

"It is very difficult for everyone. I cannot stress enough the importance Sacheti had on the success of Indian boxing. He was a hard worker and very efficient in getting things done for Indian boxing. He was the brain behind the World Championships we organised in India," said Nieva.

He further stated that Sacheti's passion for Indian boxing was deep-rooted and that he wanted the junior boxers to succeed as much as he wished to see the seniors winning Olympics medal.

"He was involved in everything related to Indian boxing. He was passionate not only about the Olympics, but also about the junior level boxers and organised many camps for them," Nieva said.